Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd spurts 0.67%, gains for five straight sessions

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1640, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.27% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% gain in NIFTY and a 48.18% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1640, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has added around 35.58% in last one month.