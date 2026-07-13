Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd spurts 1.18%, rises for third straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1820.9, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.18% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% gain in NIFTY and a 33.44% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1820.9, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24216.7. The Sensex is at 77693.16, up 0.16%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has added around 3% in last one month.