Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd spurts 1.61%, up for five straight sessions

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1883.6, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.9% in last one year as compared to a 3.3% gain in NIFTY and a 48.48% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1883.6, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23936.1. The Sensex is at 76035.12, up 0.03%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has added around 7.52% in last one month.