Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd spurts 1.99%, rises for fifth straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1470.6, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.71% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 53.66% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1470.6, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has gained around 26.52% in last one month.