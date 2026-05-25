Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1800, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.43% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 42.26% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1800, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23941.85. The Sensex is at 76196.93, up 1.04%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has risen around 4.02% in last one month.