Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1941.1, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.8% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 32.15% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1941.1, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24174.15. The Sensex is at 77431.91, down 0.36%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has risen around 8.71% in last one month.