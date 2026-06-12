Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Surges 3.16%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.84%

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has lost 1.23% over last one month compared to 2.79% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.13% rise in the SENSEX

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained 3.16% today to trade at Rs 1727. The BSE Metal index is up 1.84% to quote at 42170.38. The index is down 2.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd increased 2.86% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 2.78% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 36.04 % over last one year compared to the 8.55% fall in benchmark SENSEX.