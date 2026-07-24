LMW consolidated net profit rises 384.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 860.72 crore

Net profit of LMW rose 384.05% to Rs 55.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 860.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 694.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.860.72694.147.391.98104.5850.3574.5220.8255.5211.47

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