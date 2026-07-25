Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 103.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.10% to Rs 4996.70 croreNet profit of Lodha Developers rose 103.36% to Rs 1372.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 674.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.10% to Rs 4996.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3491.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4996.703491.70 43 OPM %38.4728.19 -PBDT1845.10969.40 90 PBT1775.90903.50 97 NP1372.10674.70 103
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