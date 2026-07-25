Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 103.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 103.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 43.10% to Rs 4996.70 crore

Net profit of Lodha Developers rose 103.36% to Rs 1372.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 674.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.10% to Rs 4996.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3491.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4996.703491.70 43 OPM %38.4728.19 -PBDT1845.10969.40 90 PBT1775.90903.50 97 NP1372.10674.70 103

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 120.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 719.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Satchmo Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jindal Steel consolidated net profit declines 43.45% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story