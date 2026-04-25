Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 9.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 4713.50 crore

Net profit of Lodha Developers rose 9.35% to Rs 1007.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 921.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 4713.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4224.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.02% to Rs 3428.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2764.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.02% to Rs 16676.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13779.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.