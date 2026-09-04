Lodha Developers gains 40% in three months; brokerages see more upside

Of the land parcel, 132 acres have already been sold and another 143 acres are expected to be monetised over the next three-four years. This would generate around Rs 9,000 crore (at around Rs 60 crore per acre). Further, this would fund the build-out of 1 GW (input power) of powered shell capacity on 90 acres, which is expected to generate around Rs 2,000 crore of annual rental income, with the balance 300 acres earmarked for future expansion. Emkay Research believes that the data centre is a rerating catalyst. It has a "buy" rating on the stock, with a target price of around Rs 1,400 per share.