Lodha Developers Ltd Slides 3.92%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.06%

Lodha Developers Ltd has added 33.6% over last one month compared to 20.04% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.61% rise in the SENSEX

Lodha Developers Ltd lost 3.92% today to trade at Rs 1148.4. The BSE Realty index is down 1.06% to quote at 7009.3. The index is up 20.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd decreased 1.38% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 1.22% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 7.42 % over last one year compared to the 6.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Lodha Developers Ltd has added 33.6% over last one month compared to 20.04% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.61% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15287 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.43 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1459.35 on 22 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 650.85 on 02 Apr 2026.