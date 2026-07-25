Lodha Developers Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 1,372 crore

Lodha Developers reported 103.36% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,372.1 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 674.7 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 43.1% YoY to Rs 4,996.7 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting strong execution and sustained demand across its residential portfolio.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 96.56% to Rs 1,775.9 crore during the quarter from Rs 903.5 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Operationally, the company recorded pre-sales of Rs 4,629 crore in the June quarter, while collections grew 46% YoY to Rs 4,205 crore, supported by healthy customer demand and improved cash inflows.

Lodha Developers continued to strengthen its balance sheet during the quarter, with net debt declining by Rs 446 crore to Rs 4,931 crore, driven by robust operating cash flows. The company's overall net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.2x as of 30 June FY27, comfortably below its internal ceiling of 0.5x, highlighting its disciplined financial management and healthy leverage profile.

Abhishek Lodha, managing director said, We are pleased to deliver our best-ever quarterly profit in Q1FY27, continuing the strong momentum built through FY26. It is heartening to note that profits for the quarter more than doubled on a YoY basis to Rs 1,373 crore. Our revenue grew 43% to Rs 4,997 crore. Our growth, coupled with rising profitability and ROEs along-side low leverage, sets Lodha apart. On the back of strong structural housing demand and accelerating consolidation in favor of tier-1 brands like Lodha, Company is confident of growing its profit at 20% CAGR over the long term. Our market share in the target segment is at 3.5% and thereby a long runway to grow over medium to long term.

We are also very pleased to welcome another leading global data center operator Digital Edge India, JV between Digital Edge (Singapore) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) - to our Green Data Center Park at Navi Mumbai (Palava) having sold land at a price over Rs 42 core per acre during the quarter. Our journey to grow annuity business continues to gain momentum - we expect to grow our annuity income by over 10x in the next six years to over Rs 3,000 crore p.a. led by data centers with 1GW capacity, warehousing & industrial parks and high-street retail.