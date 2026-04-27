Lodha Developers rises after Q4 PAT jumps 9% YoY to Rs 1,008 cr

Lodha Developers rose 1.36% to Rs 852.40 after the company reported consolidated net profit jumped 9.2% to Rs 1,008.1 crore on an 11.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,713.5 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The companys profit before tax (PBT) climbed 6.5% YoY to Rs 1,263.9 crore in Q4 FY26.

Net debt declined by around Rs 800 crore to Rs 5,377 crore during the quarter, supported by strong collections. Net debt-to-equity stood at 0.23x, below the 0.5x ceiling. The exit cost of debt for Q4 FY26 stood at 7.8%, down 10 basis points sequentially.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit rose 24% to Rs 3,430.7 crore on a 21% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 16,676.2 crore in FY26 over FY25.

During the year, the company added 12 projects with a gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 60,000 crore across MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, and NCR, at 2.4 times its annual guidance. Its entry into the NCR market strengthens its presence in Indias second-largest housing market. As of April 1, 2026, the company had a saleable GDV of Rs 200,000 crore, excluding township landbank earmarked for development beyond five years. It expects moderation in business development investments over the next 24 months, along with higher free cash flow generation. The company has signed an MoU with the Government of Maharashtra to develop a green data center park in Palava spanning about 400 acres. It plans to build 1 GW of data center capacity on a built-to-suit basis over around 100 acres, aimed at generating rental income.

The Palava landholding of over 4,000 acres is expected to witness value accretion driven by such initiatives and improved connectivity. The data center, along with retail, warehousing, and select office developments, is expected to scale up annuity income tenfold over the next six years. Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO, Lodha Developers, said, We are pleased to deliver record profitability for FY26. Our focus on profitable growth and long-term value creation with low leverage has enabled us to scale up our business significantly over the last few years. What is heartening is that this performance has come through despite multiple geopolitical headwinds in the last 12 months, reaffirming the resilience of housing demand from the top brands. This is the first time that we have achieved more than Rs 20,000 crores of pre-sales for the year, and yet, our market share is only about 3.5% (in value terms) out of the primary housing sales in the top 6 cities in India, indicating a long growth runway ahead.