Lohia Corp consolidated net profit rises 295.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.51% to Rs 503.02 crore

Net profit of Lohia Corp rose 295.78% to Rs 66.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 59.51% to Rs 503.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 315.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.503.02315.3519.9211.49104.3236.6391.2623.4866.6116.83

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