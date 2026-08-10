Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition uproar over alleged police action during NEET protest

Opposition seeks statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police action against protesting students

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12:00 noon on Monday following an uproar by Opposition members over several issues, including alleged police action during students' protests related to the NEET issue.

When the House met at 11:00 a.m., Presiding Officer N K Premachandran attempted to take up the Question Hour. However, Opposition members raised the issue of alleged police action during the students' protests and demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The protests were linked to the wider controversy over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the police action during student protests. Opposition parties have been seeking a discussion in Parliament and accountability over the alleged use of force against protesters. The issue has repeatedly disrupted proceedings during the Monsoon Session.