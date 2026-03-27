Lok Sabha defers panel report on disqualification of jailed leaders

The proposed legislation seeks to bar individuals who are arrested and in jail from holding positions such as Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister at the Union or state level.
It also mandates that an accused public representative must secure bail within 30 days of arrest. Failing this, they would be required to step down on the 31st day, or automatically lose eligibility to continue in office.
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