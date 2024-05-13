Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lok Sabha elections phase 4: over 40% voter turnout recorded by 1 PM

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
The Lok Sabha elections are progressing with vigor, marking the fourth phase of polling across India. As of 1 PM, a voter turnout of over 40% has been recorded, indicating a robust participation of citizens.

This phase encompasses 96 Parliamentary Constituencies spread across nine States and one Union Territory. Key focus areas include 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Telangana, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, and 11 in Maharashtra. The voting commenced at 7 AM and is scheduled to continue until 6 PM.

A total of 1,717 candidates are contesting for election in this phase, representing diverse political affiliations. Approximately 18 crore voters are eligible to exercise their democratic right across one lakh 92 thousand polling stations.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

