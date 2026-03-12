Lok Sabha rejects Opposition motion to remove Speaker Om Birla

Home Minister Amit Shah called the motion unfortunate and said it undermined the dignity of the Speakers office, while Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal alleged that they were not allowed to speak adequately.
The resolution had been moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, who accused Birla of bias and failing to maintain neutrality. After the motion was defeated, the House was adjourned till the next day.
