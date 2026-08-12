Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 119.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.42% to Rs 55.46 croreNet profit of Lokesh Machines rose 119.57% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 55.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales55.4648.05 15 OPM %17.3117.92 -PBDT5.274.49 17 PBT1.410.72 96 NP1.010.46 120
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