Looks Health Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.12 croreLooks Health Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.120.07 71 OPM %33.3357.14 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
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