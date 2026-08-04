Looks Health Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore

Looks Health Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.120.0733.3357.140.040.040000

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