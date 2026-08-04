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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Looks Health Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Looks Health Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore

Looks Health Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.120.07 71 OPM %33.3357.14 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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