Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 43.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 106.35 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 43.06% to Rs 14.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 106.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.106.35100.2021.2520.3820.4018.0816.2814.0314.9510.45

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