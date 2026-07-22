Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lords Ishwar Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Lords Ishwar Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 38.92% to Rs 2.32 crore

Net profit of Lords Ishwar Hotels reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.92% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.321.67 39 OPM %11.645.39 -PBDT0.19-0.02 LP PBT0.14-0.08 LP NP0.13-0.08 LP

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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