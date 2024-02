Lords Ishwar Hotels standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 24.69% to Rs 2.02 crore

Net profit of Lords Ishwar Hotels rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2.021.629.418.020.190.130.140.080.100.07

