Lords Mark Industries completes Phase 1 expansion of Silvassa facility

Lords Mark Industries has successfully completed Phase I of its expansion plan at its Silvassa facility, nearly three months ahead of its originally committed December 2026 timeline. The newly expanded production line is scheduled to commence commercial operations from 11 October 2026.

Further, the surgical and orthopaedic product portfolio has expanded significantly from 36 to 54 SKUs, with the addition of 18 new products. The new SKUs are currently progressing through the US FDA approval process and are anticipated to receive clearance before December 2026.