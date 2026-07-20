Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lords Mark Industries hits the roof after securing CREDA solar lighting project

Lords Mark Industries hits the roof after securing CREDA solar lighting project

Image
Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Lords Mark Industries hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 84.30 after the company said its lighting division secured a major order from the Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA).

The company said it emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder and has accepted the Letter of Offer from CREDA for the supply, installation and commissioning of solar home lighting systems with a minimum capacity of 300 Wp across the state of Chhattisgarh.

The contract also includes a five-year comprehensive maintenance contract (CMC) and an onsite unconditional warranty. The agreement process has been initiated, and execution will be carried out as per CREDA's prescribed project timelines.

Lords Mark Industries said the approved L1 rate is Rs 47,625 per system. The amount comprises Rs 42,000 for material supply, Rs 1,750 for installation and commissioning, and Rs 3,875 towards the five-year maintenance contract.

The company said the project will strengthen the market presence of its lighting and renewable energy division across Chhattisgarh. It added that securing L1 bidder status reflects its cost competitiveness, supply chain capabilities, and engineering expertise in the clean energy sector.

The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic government agency and does not involve any related-party transaction.

Lords Mark Industries is in the business of providing consultancy in power projects and trading activities.

On a standalone basis, Lords Mark Industries reported a net profit of Rs 41.22 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales stood at Rs 441.98 crore in Q4 FY26, against nil in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L&T's Minerals & Metals business bags mega orders

Yes Bank clocks nearly 34% YoY rise in Q1 PAT

Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 332 cr

Tips Music soars as board to mull share buyback on 22 July

Tatva Chintan Pharma rallies after Q1 PAT jumps more than two-fold

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story