Lords Mark Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 41.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 441.98 crore

Net profit of Lords Mark Industries reported to Rs 41.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 441.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 52.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 601.71 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.