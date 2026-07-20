Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lords Mark Industries wins order from CREDA, Govt. of Chhattisgarh

Lords Mark Industries wins order from CREDA, Govt. of Chhattisgarh

Image
Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Lords Mark Industries announced that its receives an order from Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA), Department of Energy, Government of Chhattisgarh for supply, installation, commissioning of solar home lighting systems (minimum 300 Wp capacity) along with 5-year comprehensive operations and maintenance contract and onsite unconditional warranty. The approved unit rate is Rs 47,625 per system.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro wins multiple orders under its metals and mineral vertical

AI chip sell-off drags global markets; oil jitters, mixed U.S. data add pressure

Tatva Chintan Pharma rallies after Q1 PAT jumps more than two-fold

Bhansali Engineering Polymers jumps as Q1 PAT rises 43% YoY

Mobavenue board approves launch of Mobavenue Neural Engine and new brand identity

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story