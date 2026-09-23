Lords Mark's breast screening technology enters final clinical trial stage

Across the USA, Great Britain and Europe

Lord's Mark Industries in collaboration with the Centre for Materials for Electronic Technology (C-MET), has advanced its AI-powered, radiation-free wearable breast cancer screening technology towards its final clinical trial stage, with trials planned across the USA, Great Britain and Europe.

Developed using high-precision thermal sensors and AI-driven temperature mapping, the technology is designed to identify abnormalities associated with breast cancer in a non-invasive and radiation-free manner.

The technology has undergone high accuracy and conformity testing, with Lord's Mark Industries holding exclusive rights for its commercialisation. Phase 2 trials for detection of cancer at the cell level, targeting 98% accuracy, will commence from January 2027 in India, the USA, Europe and Great Britain. Various recognised medical device companies have expressed their excitement to be part of this trial, as this could change the way cancer treatment is approached once the technology is approved and recognised.