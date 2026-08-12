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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit rises 126.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit rises 126.04% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
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Sales rise 81.61% to Rs 16.69 crore

Net profit of Lorenzini Apparels rose 126.04% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.61% to Rs 16.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.699.19 82 OPM %10.314.90 -PBDT3.272.41 36 PBT3.001.99 51 NP2.170.96 126

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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