Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit rises 126.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.61% to Rs 16.69 croreNet profit of Lorenzini Apparels rose 126.04% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.61% to Rs 16.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.699.19 82 OPM %10.314.90 -PBDT3.272.41 36 PBT3.001.99 51 NP2.170.96 126
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