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Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 99.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 42.06% to Rs 91.95 crore

Net profit of Lotus Chocolate Company declined 99.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 42.06% to Rs 91.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales91.95158.71 -42 OPM %-17.913.13 -PBDT1.004.49 -78 PBT0.033.98 -99 NP0.022.99 -99

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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