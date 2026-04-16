Lotus Chocolate Company fell 4.43% to Rs 753.90 after reporting a standalone net loss of Rs 4.47 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations declined 19.47% year-on-year to Rs 126.78 crore during the quarter.

During the quarter, the company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 5.70 crore in Q4 FY26, as against a profit before tax of Rs 1.93 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses fell 7.63% YoY to Rs 143.72 crore. Among key cost components, the cost of materials consumed declined 32.93% to Rs 88.02 crore, while employee benefit expenses surged 90.78% to Rs 10.76 crore. Finance costs rose 19.33% YoY to Rs 3.58 crore.