Lotus Chocolate slips as Q1 PAT plunges 99% YoY to Rs 0.02 crore

Lotus Chocolate Company fell 4.66% to Rs 675.40 after the company's standalone net profit declined 99.32% year-on-year to Rs 0.02 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 2.99 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations declined 42.06% year-on-year to Rs 91.95 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 158.71 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 0.02 crore in Q1 FY27, down 99.49% from Rs 3.97 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total expenses declined 41.90% year-on-year to Rs 93.34 crore during the quarter. Among key cost components, the cost of materials consumed fell 87.03% to Rs 20.45 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 65.79% to Rs 10.81 crore. Finance costs declined 46.19% year-on-year to Rs 2.19 crore.