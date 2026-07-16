Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lotus Chocolate slips as Q1 PAT plunges 99% YoY to Rs 0.02 crore

Lotus Chocolate slips as Q1 PAT plunges 99% YoY to Rs 0.02 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Lotus Chocolate Company fell 4.66% to Rs 675.40 after the company's standalone net profit declined 99.32% year-on-year to Rs 0.02 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 2.99 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations declined 42.06% year-on-year to Rs 91.95 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 158.71 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 0.02 crore in Q1 FY27, down 99.49% from Rs 3.97 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total expenses declined 41.90% year-on-year to Rs 93.34 crore during the quarter. Among key cost components, the cost of materials consumed fell 87.03% to Rs 20.45 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 65.79% to Rs 10.81 crore. Finance costs declined 46.19% year-on-year to Rs 2.19 crore.

Lotus Chocolate Company manufactures chocolates, cocoa products and cocoa derivatives. Its products are supplied to chocolate makers and users across the world, ranging from local bakeries to multinational companies. The company is owned by Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mobavenue AI Tech commences operations in Singapore

ACME Solar raises project funding of Rs 2646 cr from REC

Nifty trades above 24,100 level; IT shares rally

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power jumps as Q1 PAT soars 103% YoY

Artson slides after reporting dismal Q1 performance

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story