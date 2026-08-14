Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 21Lalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lovable Lingerie standalone net profit declines 1.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Lovable Lingerie standalone net profit declines 1.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:44 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 22.20% to Rs 12.79 crore

Net profit of Lovable Lingerie declined 1.69% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.20% to Rs 12.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.7916.44 -22 OPM %11.960.79 -PBDT4.172.25 85 PBT3.921.81 117 NP3.493.55 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

G K Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Johnson Pharmacare reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Scintilla Commercial & Credit reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Spright Agro reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

Next Story