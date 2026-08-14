Lovable Lingerie standalone net profit declines 1.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.20% to Rs 12.79 croreNet profit of Lovable Lingerie declined 1.69% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.20% to Rs 12.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.7916.44 -22 OPM %11.960.79 -PBDT4.172.25 85 PBT3.921.81 117 NP3.493.55 -2
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