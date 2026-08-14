Lovable Lingerie standalone net profit declines 1.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.20% to Rs 12.79 crore

Net profit of Lovable Lingerie declined 1.69% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.20% to Rs 12.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.7916.4411.960.794.172.253.921.813.493.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News