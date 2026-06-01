Lovable Lingerie standalone net profit declines 8.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.89% to Rs 6.28 crore

Net profit of Lovable Lingerie declined 8.15% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.89% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.15% to Rs 3.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 42.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.