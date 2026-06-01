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Lovable Lingerie standalone net profit declines 8.15% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 21.89% to Rs 6.28 crore

Net profit of Lovable Lingerie declined 8.15% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.89% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.15% to Rs 3.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 42.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.288.04 -22 42.1742.19 0 OPM %-23.41-84.58 --6.12-27.07 - PBDT-2.18-2.06 -6 2.13-1.75 LP PBT-2.64-2.65 0 0.64-3.80 LP NP2.933.19 -8 3.351.79 87

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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