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Loyal Equipments standalone net profit declines 28.43% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.36% to Rs 30.49 crore

Net profit of Loyal Equipments declined 28.43% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 30.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.87% to Rs 6.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 78.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.4928.94 5 78.9875.30 5 OPM %17.2821.98 -15.5421.75 - PBDT4.676.14 -24 11.4715.94 -28 PBT3.935.50 -29 8.7313.58 -36 NP2.874.01 -28 6.7310.66 -37

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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