Loyal Equipments standalone net profit rises 36.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.37% to Rs 18.85 croreNet profit of Loyal Equipments rose 36.63% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.37% to Rs 18.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.8511.33 66 OPM %14.8014.21 -PBDT2.521.60 58 PBT1.711.01 69 NP1.381.01 37
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