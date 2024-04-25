Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree consolidated net profit declines 1.24% in the March 2024 quarter

LTIMindtree consolidated net profit declines 1.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.32% to Rs 8892.90 crore

Net profit of LTIMindtree declined 1.24% to Rs 1099.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1113.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.32% to Rs 8892.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8691.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.94% to Rs 4582.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4408.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 35517.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33183.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8892.908691.00 2 35517.0033183.00 7 OPM %17.2718.45 -17.9818.41 - PBDT1675.301626.50 3 6867.606514.20 5 PBT1448.301444.20 0 6048.705791.50 4 NP1099.901113.70 -1 4582.104408.30 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Karnataka Bank concludes Rs 600 cr QIP of equity shares

Macrotech Developers drops as Q4 PAT slides 11% YoY

Happiest Minds to acquire PureSoftware Tech for $94.5 mn

Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 0.27%, up for five straight sessions

Apollo Tyres Ltd soars 0.15%, rises for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.65%, gains for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story