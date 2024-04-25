LTIMindtree consolidated net profit declines 1.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.32% to Rs 8892.90 crore

Net profit of LTIMindtree declined 1.24% to Rs 1099.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1113.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.32% to Rs 8892.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8691.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.94% to Rs 4582.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4408.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 35517.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33183.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

8892.908691.0035517.0033183.0017.2718.4517.9818.411675.301626.506867.606514.201448.301444.206048.705791.501099.901113.704582.104408.30

