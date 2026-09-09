LTM collaborates with IBM and Red Hat on Lightwell to address security risk across open-source ecosystems

LTM announced that it has collaborated with IBM and Red Hat on Lightwell to help enterprises safeguard the open source software supply chain through AI-driven vulnerability remediation.

As AI accelerates the discovery of software vulnerabilities, organizations must move beyond detection-focused approaches and adopt enterprise-scale remediation strategies that enable rapid risk mitigation without disrupting business-critical applications.

Lightwell's approach of delivering validated fixes for production environments aligns with LTM's aim of helping customers build secure, resilient, and operationally efficient software supply chains. By combining AI-powered remediation capabilities with enterprise-grade validation and deployment support, Lightwell aims to help organizations address security challenges across increasingly complex open-source ecosystems.