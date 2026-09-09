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LTM collaborates with IBM and Red Hat on Lightwell to address security risk across open-source ecosystems

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Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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LTM announced that it has collaborated with IBM and Red Hat on Lightwell to help enterprises safeguard the open source software supply chain through AI-driven vulnerability remediation.

As AI accelerates the discovery of software vulnerabilities, organizations must move beyond detection-focused approaches and adopt enterprise-scale remediation strategies that enable rapid risk mitigation without disrupting business-critical applications.

Lightwell's approach of delivering validated fixes for production environments aligns with LTM's aim of helping customers build secure, resilient, and operationally efficient software supply chains. By combining AI-powered remediation capabilities with enterprise-grade validation and deployment support, Lightwell aims to help organizations address security challenges across increasingly complex open-source ecosystems.

Building on its long-standing status as an IBM Platinum Partner, LTM will help enterprises transform AI-driven vulnerability discovery into measurable remediation outcomes by leveraging Lightwell for open-source software dependencies. LTM plans to offer a comprehensive portfolio of services spanning remediation strategy, dependency analysis, risk-based prioritization, remediation program management, DevSecOps integration, testing and validation, and large-scale deployment support.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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