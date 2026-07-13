LTM consolidated net profit rises 16.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.96% to Rs 11608.00 croreNet profit of LTM rose 16.92% to Rs 1466.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1254.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.96% to Rs 11608.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9840.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11608.009840.60 18 OPM %17.7516.76 -PBDT2239.701969.10 14 PBT1978.401726.20 15 NP1466.301254.10 17
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