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LTM consolidated net profit rises 16.92% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.96% to Rs 11608.00 crore

Net profit of LTM rose 16.92% to Rs 1466.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1254.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.96% to Rs 11608.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9840.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11608.009840.60 18 OPM %17.7516.76 -PBDT2239.701969.10 14 PBT1978.401726.20 15 NP1466.301254.10 17

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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