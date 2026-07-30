LTM Ltd is quoting at Rs 4482, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.22% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% slide in NIFTY and a 10.53% slide in the Nifty IT.

LTM Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4482, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24308.35. The Sensex is at 77816.27, up 0.21%. LTM Ltd has gained around 26.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTM Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 22.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31123.1, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.97 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4484.9, up 1.22% on the day. LTM Ltd is down 12.22% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% slide in NIFTY and a 10.53% slide in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 24.95 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.