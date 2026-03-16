Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTM partners with IIT Kharagpur

To deliver training programs for its workforce in AI and related technology

LTM has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) to design deep dive training programs for its workforce, to enhance skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technology and industry areas. LTM's AI transformation reflects the convergence of deep domain expertise and technology capabilities, driving continuous upskilling and reskilling across the workforce.

The partnership brings together LTM's deep industry expertise and IIT Kharagpur's academic and research leadership to build future-ready AI capabilities. Through targeted AI learning programmes, handson workshops, and collaborative research initiatives, the collaboration is focused on systematically upskilling and reskilling employees to meet evolving industry and client demands.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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