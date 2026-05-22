LTM proposes to acquire Randstad's technology and consulting biz in Europe and Australia

LTM and Randstad announced that LTM has issued an offer to acquire Randstad's Technology and Consulting Services business in France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and Australia, representing USD 500+ million (469M) in annual revenue, to scale domain-driven solutions and AI services in the region.

The proposed acquisition would expand LTM's presence in key markets, primarily across Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Utilities and BFS. It would enable local domain expertise and complementary regional capabilities in domain-driven digital engineering, cybersecurity and IoT, supported by onshore and nearshore delivery through centers in Romania and Portugal.

This would create a more diversified portfolio for LTM - expanding its scale in Europe and Australia, enhancing its position in regulated and high-growth verticals through marquee customer relationships.