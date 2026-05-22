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LTM proposes to acquire Randstad's technology and consulting biz in Europe and Australia

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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LTM and Randstad announced that LTM has issued an offer to acquire Randstad's Technology and Consulting Services business in France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and Australia, representing USD 500+ million (469M) in annual revenue, to scale domain-driven solutions and AI services in the region.

The proposed acquisition would expand LTM's presence in key markets, primarily across Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Utilities and BFS. It would enable local domain expertise and complementary regional capabilities in domain-driven digital engineering, cybersecurity and IoT, supported by onshore and nearshore delivery through centers in Romania and Portugal.

This would create a more diversified portfolio for LTM - expanding its scale in Europe and Australia, enhancing its position in regulated and high-growth verticals through marquee customer relationships.

The deal would augment LTM's global AI-centric capabilities with local domain and near-shore expertise crucial for delivering digital and AI transformation for customers in a sovereign compliant and scalable model. It would reinforce LTM's global delivery foundation through expanded regional presence.

The proposed acquisition is part of a 360 collaboration including a five-year IT services partnership to drive AI-enabled transformation for Randstad's India Global Capability Center, and a strategic talent MSP to support LTM's expanding global workforce.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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