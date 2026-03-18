LTM recognized as NVIDIA Partner Network 'Rising Star Consulting Partner of the Year'

LTM has been recognized as the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Rising Star Consulting Partner of the Year' at NVIDIA GTC 2026. The award recognizes LTM's strong collaboration with NVIDIA and its growing impact in helping enterprises move from AI experimentation to scalable, enterprise-ready adoption.

The NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) brings together a global ecosystem of technology and consulting partners working closely with NVIDIA to deliver advanced AI solutions. Being an NPN partner is about collaborating deeply with NVIDIA to help clients transition from AI pilots to enterprise-scale deployments combining NVIDIA's advanced AI technologies with LTM's industry and domain expertise to drive real-world outcomes.