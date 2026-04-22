LTM announced today that it has received two Google Cloud Partner of the Year 2026 Awards. LTM is being recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers to drive high-impact, scalable cloud transformations.

LTM won the Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award in the Media & Entertainment category by modernizing a global media company's complex data estate with BigQuery. The transformation improved speed, lowered costs, and provided a scalable foundation, enabling real-time analytics and AI-ready pipelines. This approach offers a repeatable model for data modernization in Media and Entertainment industry.

Additionally, LTM was honoured with another Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Infrastructure Modernization in North America and the transformation of the ERP landscape for a global leader in healthcare services. This resulted in faster time to market, modern scalable ecosystem with ability to advance AI led innovation and business growth across the company's global footprint.