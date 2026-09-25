To jointly develop and deliver industrial AI and data for asset-intensive industries

L&T Technology Services announced its strategic partnership with Cognite, a global leader in Industrial AI. Through its Sustainability segment, LTTS will work with Cognite to develop and deliver joint industrial, AI and data for asset-intensive industries, extending LTTS' Engineering Intelligence portfolio with Cognite's Industrial AI capabilities.

As part of the engagement, LTTS has established a dedicated Cognite Center of Excellence, certified an initial group of 50+ engineers and is co-developing industry-specific solutions to benefit customers across Oil & Gas, Chemicals, LNG, CPG/FMCG, Mining, and Industrial Manufacturing sectors globally.

The collaboration brings together LTTS' expertise across engineering, manufacturing operations, and asset lifecycle management and Cognite's industrial AI and data capabilities. The partnership between LTTS and Cognite will help accelerate the deployment of AI-powered industrial applications, digital twins, predictive maintenance solutions, and operational intelligence platforms across asset-intensive enterprises.