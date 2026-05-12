L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced a strategic global partnership with Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global automation leader and provider of advanced test and measurement solutions.

Under this engagement, LTTS will serve as a global System Integrator and technology development partner, supporting the design, deployment and lifecycle enablement of advanced systems engineering platforms across industries. The partnership also introduces joint engagement approaches for customer projects, positioning LTTS as a key system integration partner for the NI test platform. The collaboration will focus on product engineering and solution development tailored for multiple sectors including Industrial, Transportation, Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense where system performance, resilience and sustainability are critical.