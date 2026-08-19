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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTTS inks 5-year EI deal valued at $75 million

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has secured a landmark engagement valued at over $75 Million from a leading global technology enterprise.

As part of the 5-year agreement, LTTS will deploy its Engineering Intelligence (EI) capabilities across the end-to-end product development and engineering lifecycle, helping accelerate the development of next generation solutions for the customer's global portfolio.

LTTS will also enable the creation of a dedicated Engineering Center for technology and digital functions, leveraging its full stack of EI solutions.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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