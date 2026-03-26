L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced that it has entered into business transfer agreement (BTA) to divest its Smart World and Communication (SWC) business to AMI Paradigm Solutions on slump sale basis.

AMI Paradigm, a special purpose entity formed by ParadigmIT Technology Services and AM Intelligence Labs, promoted by by the founders of the Greenko Group. The entity focuses on advancing AI for public systems and critical infrastructure services.

LTTS SWC Unit comprises the smart & safe segment and communications segment including associated contracts, relevant intellectual property, and employees. The revenue of the said unit for FY 2024-25 was Rs 1,027.95 crore, constituting 9.63% of the companys consolidated revenue as on March 31, 2025.

The company said the divestment will help it reallocate capital towards Engineering Intelligence (EI), a key high-growth focus area. Under its 5-year strategic Lakshya Plan, LTTS is sharpening its focus with 6 large technology bets, including EI, which will further accelerate growth in its three segments - Mobility, Tech and Sustainability - while consolidating its positioning as a global engineering intelligence partner. The total consideration for the transaction is Rs 452 crore, subject to customary adjustments related to working capital, net debt, and other terms outlined in the agreement. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before 30 September 2026, subject to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director, L&T Technology Services said, As we pursue longterm value creation for our stakeholders, we are reframing our strategic bets, with EI, Software and Digital Manufacturing as key focus pillars in our select segments of Mobility, Sustainability and Tech. We believe these will drive faster growth opportunities for LTTS. AMI Paradigm, by integrating SWCs public sector capabilities, will strengthen its AI offerings, while creating a robust platform for Smart World employees and delivering enhanced value to our existing clients. L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), it offers design, development, testing, and maintenance services across products and processes.