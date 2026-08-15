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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lucina Land Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Lucina Land Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
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Sales decline 57.02% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net Loss of Lucina Land Development reported to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 57.02% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.491.14 -57 OPM %-2414.29-646.49 -PBDT-11.27-7.37 -53 PBT-11.50-7.49 -54 NP-11.50-7.49 -54

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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